DHS Secretary Mayorkas Outlines New Immigration Policies

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, on new border enforcement measures to limit unlawful migration, expand pathways for legal immigration, and increase border security. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The U.S. is continuing to enforce immigration laws. So said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just after President Biden announced he would expand Title 42 expulsions. That means also opening more legal pathways for immigration.

Mayorkas said the country’s system is “broken, outdated and in desperate need of reform.” He said those from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who try to unlawfully cross into the U.S. will be “swiftly expelled” to Mexico, encouraging those citizens to stay where they are and apply for the proper authorization.

Mayorkas ended by calling on Congress to provide the resources needed at the border to manage the increased activity.