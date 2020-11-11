Diabetes Care To Be A Focus Of New UT-RGV Podiatry School

Officials with the UT-RGV medical school say there will be major improvements in the care of diabetes patients once the university’s new podiatry program gets off the ground. The proposed Podiatry School won final approval last month from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. It will be the first in Texas, and officials agree the Rio Grande Valley is the optimum location because of the high rate of diabetes. The dean of the UT-RGV School of Medicine, Dr. John Krouse, tells 710 KURV that podiatrists can provide a wide range of care for diabetes patients:

(Audio: Dr. John Krouse)

Dr. Krouse says the podiatry program will also coordinate with the diabetes research taking place at the South Texas Diabetes and Obesity Institute in Brownsville. The university is working to welcome the inaugural class to the Podiatry School in the fall of 2022.