TEXAS

Diddy Extortion Claims

jsalinasBy 132 views
0
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

A Houston attorney, who is representing more than 100 people in a suit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, is being sued for extortion.

Tony Buzbee says they sent a letter to the lawyers of a “potential defendant,” who may have been part of the rapper’s wild parties. It offered mediation, as a way to keep the case out of the spotlight.

The lawyers shot back in a lawsuit of their own, saying the evidence Buzbee presented was “entirely fabricated.” Combs is facing decades behind bars is found guilty of sex trafficking charges

San Benito Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Weekend Wreck

Previous article

Sports Betting Debated

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS