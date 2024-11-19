Diddy Extortion Claims

A Houston attorney, who is representing more than 100 people in a suit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, is being sued for extortion.

Tony Buzbee says they sent a letter to the lawyers of a “potential defendant,” who may have been part of the rapper’s wild parties. It offered mediation, as a way to keep the case out of the spotlight.

The lawyers shot back in a lawsuit of their own, saying the evidence Buzbee presented was “entirely fabricated.” Combs is facing decades behind bars is found guilty of sex trafficking charges