Diesel Fuel Thief Sought

Pharr police are asking for your help as they work to turn up a man accused of stealing more than $3,500 worth of diesel fuel.

An arrest warrant is out for 50-year-old Marcos Escobar of Edinburg who police say targeted the Stripes store on North Tesoro Lane in Pharr. Investigators say Escobar used a device that was placed inside the gas pump and hooked up to the machine that allowed the pump to bypass the cashier system.

Police say the device was used on several different occasions for several different vehicles. In all, Escobar stole nearly 700 gallons of diesel fuel.