Diesel Fuel Thief Surrenders

A couple of days after his picture was circulated by police, the man wanted in a diesel fuel theft scheme has given himself up.

50-year-old Marcos Escobar of Edinburg turned himself in Thursday and was charged with theft of a petroleum product. Escobar is accused of stealing more than $3,500 worth of diesel fuel.

Pharr police say Escobar, using a makeshift device, targeted the Sunoco fuel pumps at the Stripes store on North Tesoro Lane in Pharr. Investigators say the device was used several times for several different vehicles. In all, Escobar stole nearly 700 gallons of diesel fuel.