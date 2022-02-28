Diocese Of Brownsville Urges Clemency For Melissa Lucio

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is calling for clemency in the case of a Harlingen woman facing execution April 27th.

The Diocese has released a statement expressing opposition to the execution of Melissa Lucio, who was convicted and condemned in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. In the statement that comes two months before Lucio’s scheduled execution, Bishop Daniel Flores writes “death is not the answer to death.”

Flores also points to “many circumstances that cast doubt on Lucio’s conviction,” and he urges the state of Texas to commute Lucio’s death sentence. The Diocese statement also comes as Lucio’s family criss-crosses the state to make the case and rally support for Lucio’s clemency.