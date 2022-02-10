Diplomats Meet In Moscow And Berlin As Russia Holds Drills

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, combat crews of the S-400 air defense system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has urged Russia to take the path of diplomacy even as thousands of Russian troops engaged in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus as part of a military buildup near Ukraine. The buildup has fueled Western fears that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia on Thursday that attacking its neighbor would “have massive consequences and carry severe costs.” She urged Russia to abide by its international agreements that commit it to respecting Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. Across the table from Truss, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov set a stern tone for the talks, emphasizing that Moscow will not accept Western lecturing.