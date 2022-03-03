Disabled Orphans Fleeing Kyiv Received By Poles, Hungarians

People fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine looks on from a train window, in Zahony, Hungary, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Some of Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war. On Wednesday, a train pulled into the station in Zahony, Hungary carrying some 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities. The refugees, most of them children, were residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city. (AP Photo/Balazs Kaufmann)

(AP) — Some of Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war.

A train pulled into the station in Hungary on Wednesday carrying some 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities. The refugees are mostly children and were residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city.

They disembarked the train that arrived in Hungary into the cold wind of the platform and into the arms of dozens of Poles and Hungarians waiting to receive them. They were then transported to rehabilitation centers in Poland.