Disappearances Increase On So-Called “Highway Of Death” In Northern Mexico

As many as 50 people have disappeared in Mexico this year while driving a highway between the industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

A half dozen who’ve vanished are believed to be U.S. residents. Some of the men who disappeared later reappeared but had been badly beaten and told authorities only that armed men on the highway forced them to stop and took their vehicles.

Relatives of the victims say most of the people who’ve disappeared were either approaching or leaving Nuevo Laredo. It wasn’t until just last Friday that the governments of the states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, under pressure from citizens, announced a joint program to boost security on the highway that local media have dubbed “the highway of death.”