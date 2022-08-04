Disgraced Valley Judge Gets Early Federal Prison Release

Convicted Valley judge Rudy Delgado has gotten an early release from federal prison. The McAllen Monitor with word that former 93rd District Court judge has been released from Federal Medical Center Fort Worth and transferred to community confinement in San Antonio.

The 69-year-old Delgado was released from the medical prison July 29th, a little less than three years after he was given a 5-year sentence for judicial corruption. The sentence included two years of supervised release.

Delgado had been convicted in July 2019 by a federal jury in Houston on charges of bribery, conspiracy, and obstructing justice. He was sentenced two months later. Delgado was found to have taken bribes from attorneys in exchange for rulings favorable to their criminal clients over about a 10-year period.