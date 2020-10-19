Disproving The Negative Perception Of The Border

A reflection of a lot of the good things about the Rio Grande Valley. That’s how McAllen Chamber of Commerce President Steve Ahlenius is characterizing the U.S. News and World Report rankings that put McAllen and Brownsville third and fourth among cities with the Best Quality of Life:

(Audio: McAllen Chamber of Commerce President Steve Ahlenius)

Ahlenius tells 710 KURV that both McAllen and Brownsville have a low cost of living, a low crime rate, and high potential to attract new jobs. Ahlenius says the rankings give the Valley, in his words – more ammunition in the pouch – to market the area and recruit new business and industry.