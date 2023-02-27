Dispute Between Brownsville Neighbors Turns Deadly

A Brownsville man has been charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. 47-year-old Francisco Muniz was arraigned Sunday on the murder charge and on a second charge of aggravated assault.

Saturday night, Brownsville police had been called to a house in the 1000 block of East Taylor Street near downtown and found the victim, 44-year-old Juan Perez, dead inside.

Investigators say there’d been a dispute between the neighbors and Muniz was arrested. It’s not clear what the dispute was about.