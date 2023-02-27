LOCALTRENDING

Dispute Between Brownsville Neighbors Turns Deadly

jsalinasBy 31 views
0

A Brownsville man has been charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor.  47-year-old Francisco Muniz was arraigned Sunday on the murder charge and on a second charge of aggravated assault.

Saturday night, Brownsville police had been called to a house in the 1000 block of East Taylor Street near downtown and found the victim, 44-year-old Juan Perez, dead inside.

Investigators say there’d been a dispute between the neighbors and Muniz was arrested. It’s not clear what the dispute was about.

Tens Of Thousands Protest Mexico’s Electoral Law Changes

Previous article

Hidalgo County Deputy Resigns After DWI Arrest

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL