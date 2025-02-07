Disruptive Passenger Cracks Window On Denver-To-Houston Flight

The FBI is investigating a disturbance reportedly caused by a disruptive passenger on a flight from Denver to Houston on Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the man started behaving erratically about 20 minutes after the Frontier Airlines flight took off. After punching the seat in front of him, the man kicked a window until it cracked. Several passengers restrained him for the rest of the flight.

The plane landed around 11 p.m. at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The man’s name hasn’t been released, and Frontier Airlines isn’t pressing charges.