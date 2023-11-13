District 20 Senator Hinojosa Declares Candidacy For Re-Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa will be running for a 6th term as a state senator. Hinojosa has filed for re-election for a new 4-year term, saying many issues need to be resolved and a lot of challenges remain along the state’s southern border.

Hinojosa says his goals will be to bring more economic development and jobs to the region, get more funding for transportation and drainage infrastructure, expand access to education and health care, and to improve community safety. Hinojosa represents Senate District 20, which covers Hidalgo, Brooks, Jim Wells, and Nueces counties.