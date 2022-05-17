DNA Results Lead To Arrest Of Harlingen Man In 2 1/2-Year Old Murder Case

It’s taken more than two years but a Harlingen man has now been charged with the murder of a Corpus Christi woman whose remains were found in a brush-covered lot in San Benito.

46-year-old Anthony Eliff the Third is accused of killing 32-year-old Elyn Loera, whose mother had reported her missing in October 2019. Human remains found about four months later were sent to a North Texas facility for DNA testing. Those test results have now confirmed the remains are those of Elyn Loera.

Harlingen police tell the Brownsville Herald the cause of Loera’s death hasn’t been determined because her body had decomposed but that they have enough evidence to charge Eliff with her murder. He was arrested at the Cameron County jail where’s he’s awaiting trial for a separate murder.

Eliff is accused of killing 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia who was found shot dead in a car in February 2020, just days before Loera’s body was discovered.