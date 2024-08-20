DNC Day Two Features Obama

FILE - Former President Barack Obama, with President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, participates in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - Former President Barack Obama, with President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, participates in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Day two of the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago after President Biden passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris last night.

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak tonight, along with his wife, Michelle, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Today’s theme will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” with speakers pointing to Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’ plans for the country if they win in November.