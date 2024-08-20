DNC Day Two Features Obama

Day two of the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago after President Biden passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris last night.
Former President Barack Obama is set to speak tonight, along with his wife, Michelle, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
Today’s theme will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” with speakers pointing to Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’ plans for the country if they win in November.