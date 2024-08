The Democratic National Convention is only three days away and the excitement is building. DNC organizers unveiled the stage and podium at the arena inside the United Center.

A volunteer appreciation rally was also held at Wrigley Field. Those unable to get into the United Center to watch Vice President Kamala Harris accept the Democratic presidential nomination may have another option.

The non-profit group, GoChiLife, is planning a free watch party at Soldier Field on August 22nd.