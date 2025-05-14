DNC to Fly ‘Qatar-a-Lago’ Banner near Mar-a-Lago

File photo: President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

File photo: President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

The Democratic National Committee telling Newsweek that it plans to fly a ‘Qatar-a-Lago’ banner near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Wednesday.

The DNC says the purpose of the banner is to show the president’s allegiance “belongs to the highest bidder, not the American people.” Democrats responding to the gift of a 400-million dollar plane, known as “a flying palace,” from Qatar to the Department of Defense.

The plane could then be transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation for his personal use upon leaving the White House. Trump Organization also announced a 5.5 billion dollar deal to develop a beachside golf course and resort in Qatar.