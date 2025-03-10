Docs Talk Vax

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior is speaking out about the measles outbreak in Texas, suggesting that Vitamin-A can “dramatically” reduce deaths.

Doctors are afraid that some parents might take this as meaning the supplement is the same as the vaccine. Dr. Sapna Singh at Texas Children’s Hospital says there is not a single study that suggests vitamins can prevent infections. There are nearly 200-measles cases in Texas.

The epicenter remains a section of West Texas that has the lowest vaccination rates in the state.