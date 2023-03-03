Doctor: Lesion Removed From Biden’s Chest Was Cancerous

(AP) — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer. That’s according to his doctor, who added that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said Friday that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.

O’Connor says the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.