Doctor: Trump Improving, But Not ‘Out Of The Woods’ Yet

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP)

(AP) — President Donald Trump spent his second night in the hospital as a team of doctors treats him for the coronavirus. In the most recent medical update, Trump’s main doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was “not yet out of the woods.” Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days. In a video he tweeted Saturday night, Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.” And he was back on social media early Sunday morning, sharing a video of flag-waving supporters, most not wearing masks, gathered outside Walter Reed.

 

