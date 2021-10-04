Doctors Grow Frustrated Over COVID-19 Denial, Misinformation

Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He commonly hears patients tell him they haven't done enough research on the COVID-19 vaccines. Rest assured, he tells them, the vaccine developers have done their homework. (AP Photo/Dorthy Ray)

Front-line medical workers are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation in treating unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven surge.

Doctors are constantly asked to prescribe an unproven parasite drug, and patients sometimes lash out when they are told no. An Illinois family practice doctor has patients tell him that microchips are embedded in vaccines designed to take over people’s DNA.

A Kentucky doctor says a patient told him it’s the vaccines that are actually killing people, not the virus. Such misinformation has been a big driver of vaccine hesitancy that has contributed to the deadly delta surge and lifted the COVID-19 death toll past 700,000.