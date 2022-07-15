Doctor’s Lawyer Defends Steps In 10-Year-Old Girl’s Abortion

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The lawyer for Bernard, an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion, said Thursday, JUly 14, 2022, that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

(AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment.

Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws” in discussing the case. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.

A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.