Doctors Plead Guilty To Health Care Fraud

Two Dallas doctors each face up to ten-years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of healthcare fraud. Twin brothers Desi and Deno Barroga operated a pain management clinic in Dallas, where they faked giving injections to patients.

The brothers created phony medical records and billed patients’ insurance companies at least 45-million-dollars for services they didn’t provide. The Barrogas were paid at least nine-million-dollars. They pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count each of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.