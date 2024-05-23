TEXAS

Doctors Plead Guilty To Health Care Fraud

jsalinasBy 54 views
0

Two Dallas doctors each face up to ten-years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of healthcare fraud. Twin brothers Desi and Deno Barroga operated a pain management clinic in Dallas, where they faked giving injections to patients.

The brothers created phony medical records and billed patients’ insurance companies at least 45-million-dollars for services they didn’t provide. The Barrogas were paid at least nine-million-dollars. They pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count each of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Deputy Jailer Arrested For Domestic Violence

Previous article

Dangerous Brew: Ocean Heat And La Nina Combo Likely Mean More Atlantic Hurricanes This Summer

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS