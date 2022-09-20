Doctors Say COVID-19 Threat Still Exists Despite Biden Comments

Despite comments from President Biden that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, top health officials say don’t let your guard down.

Kaiser Permanente Assistant Medical Director Dr. William Tseng says although people are moving on with their lives, they need to be aware of the serious risks the virus still poses. He recommended everyone should have at least three shots of a COVID vaccine.

Health experts say half of recent virus-related deaths are elderly people or those with underlying health conditions, while the rest are unvaccinated. Doctors say more needs to be done to get this group vaccinated.