Doctors Without Borders says its suspending work in Gaza City over the risk to healthcare workers. As the Israeli offensive continues against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the organization said airstrikes were being carried out less than a half-mile from where it was operating.

An emergency coordinator with Doctors Without Borders said the withdrawal was the last thing they wanted because the needs of the city’s civilian population are enormous. The group says just last week it treated nearly 17-hundred people in Gaza City for malnutrition, severe trauma and burns.