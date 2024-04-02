Documents Show Extensive Drug Use by Accused Cement Truck Driver

File photo: First responders work the scene of a deadly crash after a school bus carrying prekindergarten students collided with a concrete truck Friday, March 22, 2024, in Bastrop, Texas. (KVUE via AP)

Court documents show the cement company truck driver involved in last month’s deadly school bus wreck had recently used marijuana, was high on cocaine and sleep-deprived.

Jerry Hernandez is charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of a five-year-old Hays County Pre-K student and a 33-year-old UT graduate student.

Officials say Hernandez has a lengthy history of substance abuse and had failed two prior drug tests before colliding his truck with two vehicles including a school bus carrying students and staff back to Tom Green Elementary School in Buda from a trip to the zoo. His commercial driving status was also revoked so he was driving the truck illegally.