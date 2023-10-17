DOD Pressed Over Airstrike On Gaza Hospital

Mourners attend the funeral of the Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip, More than 1,400 people were killed and some 200 captured in an unprecedented, multi-front attack by the militant group that rules Gaza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenber)

Mourners attend the funeral of the Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip, More than 1,400 people were killed and some 200 captured in an unprecedented, multi-front attack by the militant group that rules Gaza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenber)

The Defense Department says it expects Israel to uphold the laws of war in its conflict with Hamas after a hospital was bombed in Gaza.

The Pentagon said it’s not clear at this time who’s responsible for the missile attack that killed hundreds of people Tuesday.

The strike comes just as President Biden was set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials Wednesday, but the Palestinian president pulled out after news of the bombing.