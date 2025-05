FILE - The Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

FILE - The Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

The Pentagon is moving quickly to remove about a thousand transgender service members from the U.S. military. On Thursday, active-duty transgender troops were given 30 days to voluntarily leave or be forced out, and reservists were given 60 days.

The order follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that enabled the Trump administration to follow through on a transgender military ban. On X Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it, “what the American people voted for.”