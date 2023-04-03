DOD: US Assessing What Intel China Was Able To Gather Through Balloon

The Pentagon is confident it limited the surveillance capabilities of the Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.

Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday the U.S. took precautionary measures to protect intel from sensitive military sites after discovery of the balloon in U.S. airspace in late January. She said authorities are still assessing what information China was able to gather and noted it’s not clear if China was able to transmit back to Beijing in real time.

President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina days after it had been floating across the country.