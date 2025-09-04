Animal Care Services says a dog is undergoing a ten-day quarantine after attacking an Amazon driver on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the reported attack at a home on East Thompson Place. The driver left a package with the dog’s guardian, who lives next door to the delivery address, and the German Shepherd mix bit him on both hands and the chest.

The driver was hospitalized, and the dog’s guardian was cited for the bite and for failing to provide proof of a rabies vaccination.