Dog Dumping Suspect Apprehended

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have tracked down the man they say is the guy seen in a video dumping a family of dogs in a remote area of north Edinburg.

47-year-old David Olivarez of Hargill was arrested by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, two days after the video surfaced on social media. It shows a man in a red SUV leaving an adult dog and also tossing out several cardboard boxes containing puppies.

An animal rescue group was able to find the adult dog, which was badly injured and was later euthanized. Olivarez was booked into jail on charges of non-livestock animal cruelty and animal abandonment – a Class A misdemeanor.