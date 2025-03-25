Dogs That Killed Woman Euthanized

The three dogs that attacked and killed a Houston woman have been put down. Police say the dogs busted through a fence to attack the 65-year old woman Sunday night.

The owner of the dogs did not witness the attack, but according to police, realized what happened and called 9-1-1. By the time emergency personnel arrived at the home on the northeast side, the woman was dead. The dogs were taken by animal control, and have now been euthanized.

Reports indicate the dogs were Staffordshire Bull Terriers. No charges have been filed and the name of the dead woman has not been released.