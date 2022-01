The Department of Justice is reportedly joining the FBI’s probe of Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. The DOJ’s Public Integrity Unit deals with cases involving elected officials, including campaign finance issues.

FBI agents were at Cuellar’s home and office on Wednesday, but it’s not clear what they were looking for.

Cuellar’s office says it’s fully cooperating with the federal investigations, which are happening prior to the March primary election.