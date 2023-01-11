DOJ Appeals Ruling That Mostly Blames Sutherland Springs Shooting On USAF

The Justice Department is appealing a federal court ruling that places most of the blame for the Sutherland Springs church shooting on the Air Force.

The 2021 ruling found the Air Force 60-percent responsible for the shooting and ordered it to pay more than 230-million-dollars to survivors and the families of the 26 people killed.

The judge said the Air Force failed to tell the FBI about an assault conviction of the former airman who carried out the shooting. That enabled the discharged airman to buy the gun he used to shoot up the church. DOJ attorneys argue the shooter is more to blame than the Air Force.