DOJ Asks Supreme Court To Stop TX Abortion Law

The Justice Department is officially asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Texas’ abortion law. The DOJ filed papers on Monday saying justices needed to reinstate a preliminary injunction vacated by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week. Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher says the court also needs to hold hearings and render judgment during their current term instead of letting the whole Fifth Circuit rule on the law. The Texas Legislature passed the measure earlier this year that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The law also allows private citizens to civilly sue abortion providers and anyone who “aids and abets” a person who gets an abortion.