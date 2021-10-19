DOJ Asks Supreme Court To Stop TX Abortion Law

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, people attend the Women's March ATX rally, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

The Justice Department is officially asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Texas’ abortion law. The DOJ filed papers on Monday saying justices needed to reinstate a preliminary injunction vacated by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week. Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher says the court also needs to hold hearings and render judgment during their current term instead of letting the whole Fifth Circuit rule on the law. The Texas Legislature passed the measure earlier this year that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The law also allows private citizens to civilly sue abortion providers and anyone who “aids and abets” a person who gets an abortion.