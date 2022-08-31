DOJ Charges Against Trump Likely Will Wait Until After Midterm Elections

A new report says the Department of Justice will likely wait until after the November midterm elections to announce any charges against former President Trump.

Bloomberg noted that includes anything surfacing from the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago residence or the probe into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The unsealed warrant revealed prosecutors were searching his home for evidence of improper handling of government materials or any Espionage Act violations.

Prosecutors are traditionally blocked from making major moves in an investigation 60 days before an election, which is September 10th of this year, to stop any influence around a candidate or party. While Trump isn’t on any ballot this year, he has endorsed candidates that are.