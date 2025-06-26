DOJ Drops Investigation

The feds have dropped their civil rights investigation into a proposed community in North Texas that would cater to Muslims. No charges have been filed against the developers.

Attorneys for the EPIC City project said the Justice Department probe was “unwarranted .” They said the community will welcome residents of all faiths.

A similar investigation, run by the Texas Attorney General, remains active. The project includes hundreds of homes northeast of Dallas, surrounding a mosque. Permitting is set to begin later this summer.