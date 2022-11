Federal charges are being filed against the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

The Department of Justice announced that David DePape is being charged with attempted kidnapping and assault. DePape allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi on Friday with a hammer at his home in San Francisco. He’s also expected to be charged by the local district attorney, who said one of the possibilites was attempted murder. Pelosi underwent surgery after the attack to repair a fractured skull.