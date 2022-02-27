DOJ Grant Awarded Pharr PD Mental Health Unit

The Pharr Police Department is being awarded a $550,000 federal grant to enhance its burgeoning Mental Health Unit.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey says the grant will allow the department to train its officers to better understand mental health issues that may trigger a call for police, and to resolve an incident without people being harmed.

The Pharr PD’s Mental Health Unit is a team of officers and behavioral health professionals trained to handle situations involving a person suffering a personal emergency due to mental illness or drug overdose.

The Department of Justice grant will be announced Monday at the Tropical Texas Behavioral Health plaza in Edinburg.