DOJ Joins Investigation Into Southwest Airlines Flight Disruptions

The U.S. Department of Justice is joining two other federal agencies investigating Southwest Airlines over December’s flight disruptions.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration have been investigating the cancellation of nearly 17-thousand flights during the holiday season.

A Transportation Department spokesperson said “The investigation is focused on whether Southwest engaged in unrealistic flight scheduling which is illegal under federal law.” The Dallas-based airline had another disruption this week due to a firewall failure.

