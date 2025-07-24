The Department of Justice is launching a “strike force” to investigate Obama administration officials related to the 2016 election. It comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released new documents related to the matter.

The White House says former President Obama tried to “sabotage” President Trump and claimed they suppressed evidence that showed there was no collusion between Trump and Russia.

Trump administration officials have said Obama officials must be held accountable, while Trump has accused Obama of treason.

In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ is proud to work with Gabbard on the matter. In a rare response earlier this week, Obama’s office called the allegations “outrageous,” “bizarre” and “a weak attempt at distraction.”