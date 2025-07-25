(Tallahassee, FL) — A top DOJ official wrapped up a second meeting with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell without comment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has not released any info from the interviews. Maxwell’s lawyer said the government asked questions about everything and added his client never received a fair trial. It comes as the Trump administration continues to face pressure from both sides of the aisle to release files connected with the convicted sex offender.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Tallahassee for sex trafficking.