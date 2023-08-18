DOJ Rejects Texas Claim Of Immigrant ‘Invasion’

File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Justice Department is shooting down Governor Greg Abbott’s claims that he had constitutional authority to deploy a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande.

Governor Abbott ordered the 1,000-foot-long chain of buoys placed in the river to help stop illegal immigration, which he termed an invasion. But in a new court filing, the Justice Department says only the federal government determines what constitutes an invasion.

The new filing is part of the department’s lawsuit against the state of Texas over the buoy barrier, which the DOJ says was deployed without the required permit. Also, a recent survey found that 80 percent of the buoy chain is illegally floating on the Mexico side of the river.