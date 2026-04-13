Sentencing is scheduled for July 13th in the case of a San Antonio woman convicted Friday on 11 counts of falsifying her clients’ tax returns.

An IRS investigation found that Natasha Banks-Brown had filed returns with “false and fraudulent deductions and credits,” which resulted in larger tax refunds. She would then deduct her fee from the refunds, which totaled more than eight million dollars on 12-hundred returns between 2017 and 2021.

Several clients of Tasha’s Total Tax Service testified that they’d never seen a copy of their returns.