DOJ Sues Texas

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas to stop legislation that would allow local police to arrest anybody they believe entered the country illegally.

Democratic Congressman Greg Casar is a critic of the Texas law and says the real reason it’s being pushed is to bait the Supreme Court into hearing yet another immigration case.

Casar said the GOP is hoping for an immigration ruling along the same lines as abortion, where states are given more rights. He added that the law would only cost the state more money and would not stop illegal immigration.