DOJ Tentatively Settles Over Texas Church Shooting For $144M

FILE - Christina Osborn and her children Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Justice Department said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that it has tentatively settled a lawsuit over the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that will pay victims and their families more than $144 million. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — The Justice Department says it has tentatively settled a lawsuit over the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that will pay victims and their families more than $144 million.

More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had served in the Air Force before the attack.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had previously that the Air Force was “60% liable” for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley’s assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database. The Justice Department said the settlement is still subject to court approvals.

