DOJ Threatens Lawsuit Over Texas Border Barrier

The Justice Department is giving Texas a deadline to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande or face a federal lawsuit. At issue is a floating barrier of large buoys anchored to the river bottom in Eagle Pass.

The D-O-J sent a letter to Governor Abbott calling the barrier illegal and saying it poses serious risks to public safety and the environment. Abbott says he’s ready for a court fight and maintains that Texas has the right to defend its border.

The Justice Department is giving the governor until 2 p.m. today to confirm he’s received the letter and to commit to removing the barrier.