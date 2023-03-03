DOJ Urges Judge To Preserve DACA

The Biden Justice Department is urging a federal judge in Texas to preserve the current version of the DACA program. It shields some illegal immigrants who were brought across the border as children.

The government argues in a newly-filed court brief that the policy is consistent with federal immigration law. If the court rules in favor of the states that are suing to stop DACA, the Justice Department wants targeted relief. That would mean it’s limited to only those that have established they were harmed by the program.