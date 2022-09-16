DOJ’s Request For Stay In Mar-A-Lago Documents Investigation Denied

The Department of Justice will not be able to resume reviewing documents seized from former President Trump’s estate.

A federal judge denied the D-O-J’s request for a stay in the investigation while also appointing a special master to review the documents. The Justice Department had said it would appeal if their request was denied.

The ruling means the D-O-J’s investigation could be complicated as access to documents could be blocked while it debates possible criminal charges against Trump. The judge ordered the special master to complete the document review by November 30th.